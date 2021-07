A person who was reported missing by police and coastguard earlier on Tuesday has been found “safe and well”.

Shetland Police said on Twitter that 34-year-old Grant Redfern had been traced by the coastguard at Brindister.

Police had said earlier that a “concern for person” call was received at 12.45pm on Tuesday and officers were assisting with searches, with Mr Redfern last seen at 5am.