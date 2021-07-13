News

Coastguard and police search for missing man last seen near Lerwick

Andrew Hirst 2 hours 43 min ago 0
Coastguard and police search for missing man last seen near Lerwick 
Grant Redfern.

Coastguard and police are involved in a search for a man last seen in the early hours of this morning at the Ness of Trebister, south of Lerwick.

Police confirmed a “concern for person” call was received at 12.45pm today and officers were assisting with searches.

The Shetland Police twitter account has also appealed for help tracing the missing man.

Grant Redfern, 34, is described as 5ft 9ins tall, of slim to medium build.

He was wearing black work trousers, boots and a bomber jacket when last seen at 5am.

Anyone who has seen Mr Redfern is asked to call police on 101.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.