Coastguard and police search for missing man last seen near Lerwick 

Grant Redfern.

Coastguard and police are involved in a search for a man last seen in the early hours of this morning at the Ness of Trebister, south of Lerwick.

Police confirmed a “concern for person” call was received at 12.45pm today and officers were assisting with searches.

The Shetland Police twitter account has also appealed for help tracing the missing man.

Grant Redfern, 34, is described as 5ft 9ins tall, of slim to medium build.

He was wearing black work trousers, boots and a bomber jacket when last seen at 5am.

Anyone who has seen Mr Redfern is asked to call police on 101.