Police warn that fraudsters are continuing to target victims in Shetland

Fraudsters are continue to target victims in Shetland, police have warned.

Shetland Police posted a warning on Twitter today urging folk to be aware of the scams.

“Residents across Shetland continue to experience incidents of Fraud,” the force said.

“These can be by suspicious telephone calls from investment companies, text messages, direct messages on social media, all from fraudsters. “

Police have directed folk towards Take Five, which is a national campaign offering advice to protect people from preventable financial fraud.

The campaign advises people to “stop” before parting with money or information; “challenge” whether a request could be fake and “protect” by contacting their bank immediately if they believe have been targeted by a scam.

Visit Take Five for more information.