Firefighters tackle blaze on fishing boat at Greenhead Base in Lerwick

A fire broke out on a fishing boat. Photo: Malcolm Johnson.

A fire broke out on board a fishing boat at Greenhead Base in Lerwick this afternoon.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received reports of the blaze at 4pm.

Three crews from Lerwick and Sandwick attended and the fire was out by 4.45pm.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and safety jet to extinguish the flames.

A photo taken at the scene showed thick black smoke billowing from the vessel.

No details on the condition of the vessel were available.