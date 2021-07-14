News

Scalloway Boating Club to close after Covid cases

Scalloway Boating Club to close after Covid cases
Photo: Scalloway Boating Club Facebook page.

The Scalloway Boating Club will not open this weekend after being connected to positive Covid cases.

In a Facebook post, the club said that recent cases had been linked to the club from last weekend.

The club said they sincerely hoped anyone who tested positive had only mild symptoms and were well again very soon.

“We have arranged for a deep clean to make sure we are safe to open again,” they wrote.

“Thank you for understanding and we look forward to welcoming you again soon.”

