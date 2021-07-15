News

Coastguard helicopter rescued offshore casualty needing medical help

Andrew Hirst 13 hours 13 min ago 0
Coastguard helicopter rescued offshore casualty needing medical help
The coastguard helicopter arrived at the Clickimin emergency landing site (stock photo).

An offshore worker was flown into Shetland for medical assistance last night.

The coastguard received a call to collect the casualty from 110 nautical miles north east of Sumburgh at around 8.45pm last night (Wednesday).

The rescue helicopter arrived at the site at 10.30pm and returned to the Clickimin emergency landing site in Lerwick at 11.45pm.

The casualty was transferred into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service. 

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.