Coastguard helicopter rescued offshore casualty needing medical help

The coastguard helicopter arrived at the Clickimin emergency landing site (stock photo).

An offshore worker was flown into Shetland for medical assistance last night.

The coastguard received a call to collect the casualty from 110 nautical miles north east of Sumburgh at around 8.45pm last night (Wednesday).

The rescue helicopter arrived at the site at 10.30pm and returned to the Clickimin emergency landing site in Lerwick at 11.45pm.

The casualty was transferred into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.