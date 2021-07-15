News Sport

Delting footballers back in isolation after fist-bumping Covid positive Scalloway player

7 hours 26 min ago 0
Delting footballers back in isolation after fist-bumping Covid positive Scalloway player
Delting goalkeeper Ross Jamieson making a save on Monday. Photo: Brian Gray

Monday was a bad night for Delting on the pitch – and it has not gotten much better afterwards.

Several of the club’s senior players have been asked to isolate for a second time in just six weeks, after they fist-bumped a Scalloway player who later tested positive for Covid.

That came at the end of a 6-0 win for Scalloway in Brae.

Some Scalloway players who came into contact with the positive case in the days before Monday’s match have been asked to isolate – although none of the team that played on Monday have subsequently been contacted by health workers.

Shetland Football Association (SFA) president Iain Smith said teams had been warned several weeks ago, after the previous incident involving Delting, not to shake hands or fist-bump opponents after a match.

Delting’s players were made to isolate just last month after a player from their match with Whalsay later tested positive.

Both they and Scalloway now potentially face back-to-back 3-0 defeats, unless they can get together teams for tomorrow evening’s Fraser Cup quarter-final and Monday night’s league games.

Scalloway are due to face Celtic tomorrow and Whitedale on Monday, while Delting are set to play Whitedale tomorrow and Whalsay on Monday.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.