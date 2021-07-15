Delting footballers back in isolation after fist-bumping Covid positive Scalloway player

Delting goalkeeper Ross Jamieson making a save on Monday. Photo: Brian Gray

Monday was a bad night for Delting on the pitch – and it has not gotten much better afterwards.

Several of the club’s senior players have been asked to isolate for a second time in just six weeks, after they fist-bumped a Scalloway player who later tested positive for Covid.

That came at the end of a 6-0 win for Scalloway in Brae.

Some Scalloway players who came into contact with the positive case in the days before Monday’s match have been asked to isolate – although none of the team that played on Monday have subsequently been contacted by health workers.

Shetland Football Association (SFA) president Iain Smith said teams had been warned several weeks ago, after the previous incident involving Delting, not to shake hands or fist-bump opponents after a match.

Delting’s players were made to isolate just last month after a player from their match with Whalsay later tested positive.

Both they and Scalloway now potentially face back-to-back 3-0 defeats, unless they can get together teams for tomorrow evening’s Fraser Cup quarter-final and Monday night’s league games.

Scalloway are due to face Celtic tomorrow and Whitedale on Monday, while Delting are set to play Whitedale tomorrow and Whalsay on Monday.