News

Shetland one of only two health boards to achieve A&E waiting time targets

Andrew Hirst 8 hours 47 min ago 0
Shetland one of only two health boards to achieve A&E waiting time targets

Figures produced by the Scottish government show 97.1 per cent of Shetland patients attending the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick were seen within four hours during the week up to 4th July.

The only health board to achieve better results was Orkney at 97.8 per cent.

Nationally, 81.6 per cent were seen within four hours, compared with a target of 95 per cent.

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston said Shetland and Orkney’s performance was “welcome news” and praised staff.

However, he also said the national figures were concerning and highlighted the Scottish Conservatives’ calls for a one-off £600 million investment to tackle waiting times.

“SNP Ministers should consider backing our plans, as well as looking at the self-isolation rules for fully vaccinated NHS staff to reduce the risk of key departments within our hospitals being left under-resourced,” he added.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.