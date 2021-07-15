Loganair cancels flights after strike action while Hial criticises decision

Loganair has cancelled all of its flights to and from Sumburgh on Thursday, 29th July after it was announced that air traffic controllers would stage a one-day walkout.

The move is in response to plans from Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) to centralise air traffic controls to Inverness.

The airline said customers booked to travel on this date will have the option to transfer their booking without any change fee or difference in fare to another Loganair flight – on an alternative route if they wish – or to obtain a full refund if they no longer wish to travel.

Loganair also plans to operate larger aircraft on several other services on Wednesday 28 July and Friday 30 July to provide additional seats to help customers re-arrange their travel plans.

Hial managing director Inglis Lyon said the Prospect union’s announcement that air traffic controllers would strike later this month was “bitterly disappointing”.

“This action will inflict additional disruption and inconvenience on passengers at such a crucial time for the communities of the Highlands and Islands.

“We will work closely with our airline partners to keep disruption to a minimum and apologise for the undoubted inconvenience this action will cause.”