Shetland records 13 new Covid cases

8 hours 19 min ago 0
NHS Shetland has recorded a further 13 Covid cases today (Thursday).

That number takes the total number of confirmed cases to 30 for the past three days.

All of the new cases were contacts of existing cases, the health board said.

NHS Shetland said that most of the people were experiencing mild or no symptoms of the virus.

With the number of contacts rising, interim public health director Susan Laidlaw asked people to remind them to socially distance or wear a mask among groups of people.

“Please try to take care to reduce the risk of spread within the community as much as you can,” she said.

“If you are going south, please think about what you would do if you became symptomatic or were identified as a contact and had to isolate.

“You still cannot travel back to Shetland on public transport (plane or ferry) if you are required isolate because you have symptoms, have tested positive or have been traced as a contact.”

