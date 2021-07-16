Five more Covid cases reported

Five more Covid cases in Shetland have been confirmed – with more than 100 people now being asked to self-isolate.

The figure has dropped slightly from the previous 24 hours, where 13 new cases were confirmed on Thursday.

The figure for the last four days has now reached 38.

NHS Shetland has said more cases are inevitable as restrictions ease.

People are asked to self-isolate if they test positive or show Covid symptoms, and if they have been identified as a close contact of a positive case.

Nationally, cases have also dropped slightly, with 2,057 cases reported today.