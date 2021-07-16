Inter-county match to be played at Seafield

Shetland's 2019 senior inter-county squad with the Milne Cup. Photo: Kevin Jones

The 103rd football inter-county between Shetland and Orkney will be played at Seafield on Saturday, 31st July.

The Milne Cup clash has been moved from its traditional venue of the Gilbertson Park in Lerwick, with the hall continuing to be used as a vaccination centre.

Orkney have not won in Shetland for 40 years, since a 1-0 victory in 1981 – a match that was played at Seafield.

The Shetland Football Association (SFA) had considered the possibility of players getting changed at Seafield before being bussed over to the Gilbertson Park for the match.

But president Iain Smith said the decision had now been made for the match just to be played at Seafield.

Smith said he believed Seafield would be “better to control” crowds coming in to watch the game.

Manager Neil Fenwick has “not finalised his absolute squad” for the fixture, according to Smith, and he added Fenwick had been left with “food for thought” after last Saturday’s narrow Laurenson Cup victory over Spurs.