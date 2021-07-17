Checks carried out on Coastguard helicopter stranded on uninhabited island

Engineering checks are being carried out on one of the two Shetland Coastguard helicopters on an uninhabited island after the crew detected a technical fault during a training exercise.

The crew landed on the island of South Havra on Thursday as a precaution. The four crew were returned to their Sumburgh base by another aircraft.

Engineering checks are being carried out before the aircraft is returned to service. The helicopter remained on the island this morning (Saturday).