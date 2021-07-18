Headlines News

Man arrested after car crash in Lerwick

Alistair Munro
Aftermath of crash in Lerwick following a police chase. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

A man has been arrested following a police car chase in Lerwick which ended in an accident where a garden wall was badly damaged and causing some damage to a house.

Police Scotland has confirmed that a 31-year-old man is due to appear in Lerwick Sheriff Court on Monday following the incident, at around 10pm on Saturday.

A spokesman said: “Around 10pm on Saturday, 17 July, a car failed to stop when signalled to by police on A969.

“The car subsequently crashed on the A970 roundabout at the North Lochside junction in Lerwick, there were no injuries.”

