Agreement signed as plans for North Sea offshore wind farm progresses

A partnership that could cut the carbon footprint of offshore oil facilities has been agreed with final planning needed before autumn to adhere to North Sea Transition Deal decarbonisation targets.

Green infrastructure developer Cerulean Winds has signed an agreement with px Group to progress its plans for an integrated 200-turbine floating wind and hydrogen development in the North Sea.

The Cerulean proposal has capacity to generate 3GWh of power, enough to electrify the majority of offshore facilities, reducing CO 2 emissions by more than half from 2025. An excess of 1.5 GWh of power would be diverted to onshore green hydrogen plants.

The three onshore hydrogen sites would be located in Shetland, the north of England and the north-east of Scotland.

Under the agreement, px Group would be responsible for lease and ownership arrangements for the sites and for obtaining planning permissions and permitting.

The Cerulean proposition

Additionally the px Group would operate the hydrogen generation facilities and the associated onshore infrastructure, including the onshore substations and grid connections.

Dan Jackson, Cerulean Winds founding director, said: “This project which would see the offshore industry helping cut emissions from onshore industrial sites, is a real turning point in the shift towards a joined-up approach to tackling accelerating the decarbonisation of the UK’s on and offshore industrial facilities.

The North Sea Transition Deal calls for a reduction in offshore emissions of 10 per cent by 2025, rising to 25 per cent in 2027 and 50 per cent by 2030. The Cerulean proposal would exceed these targets.

Geoff Holmes, px Group CEO added: “We are delighted to be working with Cerulean on this potentially ground-breaking project. As an owner and an operator, px Group has over 25 years hands-on experience in developing cleaner energy projects and reducing emissions.”

A full report will be published in this week’s Shetland Times, out Friday.