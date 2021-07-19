Driver charged following weekend crash

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 31-year-old man appeared in Lerwick Sheriff Court today charged with four counts of road traffic violations.

Scott Anderson was charged with one count of drink/drug driving, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving without the appropriate licence.

Anderson did not enter a plea during the privately held hearing on Monday, 19th July and no address for Anderson was provided, other than Shetland.

He was remanded in custody for further examination and will appear in court again within the next eight days.

The charges come following an arrest on Saturday after an incident that left a garden wall in Lerwick damaged.