Greens back air traffic controllers in centralisation dispute

The air traffic control tower at Sumburgh Airport. Photo: Ronnie Robertson

Planned strike action by air traffic controllers has gained support from the local branch of the Scottish Greens.

It follows news Sumburgh-based workers would stage a one day walkout on 29th July.

Concerns have been voiced by Prospect Union members over plans by Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial), a company owned by Scottish ministers, to centralise air traffic control to Inverness.

An island impact assessment has already shown 17 highly paid professional jobs could be lost as a result.

Co-Convener of Highlands and Islands Greens and Shetland Greens Debra Nicolson said. “Hial must listen to the island communities and stop this centralisation of services which would result in the loss of many jobs throughout the isles and would have a severe impact on island economies.

“Whilst we recognise that any strike action could cause major disruption, we feel that the onus is on Hial to stop this going ahead.”

Last week Hial managing director Inglis Lyon said they were “extremely disappointed” to hear news of the strike, adding the company had received no prior warning from Prospect.