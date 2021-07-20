Preparations underway to offer vaccines to young people

Susan Laidlaw.

NHS Shetland has responded after the First Minister outlined plans to vaccinate teenagers.

It comes after Nicola Sturgeon announced proposals to vaccinate those turning 18, as well as certain groups of those aged 12-15.

Interim Director of Public Health Dr Susan Laidlaw said: “As per the Scottish government announcement, we will start calling young people who are due to turn 18 before 31st October, to invite them to attend a clinic at the Independent Living Centre to receive their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination by the end of July.

“We are also planning clinics for the specific group of children aged 12-15 who are particularly at risk from the effects of Covid infection, and those who live in a household with someone who is immunosuppressed.”

She added steps were underway to identify all the young people from health and care records.

“However, could young people and parents alike please refrain from contacting the vaccination team to request a vaccine at present, unless they think they are eligible but are not registered with a GP in Shetland.”

Dr Laidlaw added: “As a reminder we are still calling in all over 18-year-olds who we are aware of who have not yet had their first vaccine, or who are due their second vaccine.

“Please continue to look out for phone calls, some of the calls will now show as coming from 01595 743319, but some may still be from a withheld or unknown number.

“We are still sending out letters to anyone we have not been able to contact by phone. We may run more ‘walk-in’ sessions during our last few clinics, but these will be advertised nearer the time.”

The health service is urging those who are 18 and have not yet been invited for their first dose, or had your first dose more than eight weeks ago and not been invited back, to contact NHS Shetland.

Meanwhile, figures have shown a strong uptake in the isles for the vaccines, with 97.1 per cent of folk aged 40 and over having had one dose and 94.5 per cent having had two jabs.