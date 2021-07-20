Update: SIC respond to ‘childish’ vandalism

A bizarre series of three graffiti messages have appeared in Lerwick overnight, including one on the town hall.

The messages, two written in red spray paint, the other in white, were found daubed on the town hall this morning, Tuesday, 20th July, on the wall by the Welcome Shetland sign on Esplanade and in the alley outside the BBC Shetland offices.

The town hall has been vandalised

Convener Malcolm Bell said: “This is extremely disappointing. Never mind that this is a Grade 1 Listed building, and has recently undergone an enormous amount of conservation work, there is a social event scheduled for later today and our cleaning teams will now be under pressure to remove the graffiti before the celebrants arrive.

“This kind of childish behaviour is really irresponsible and thoughtless.”

The messages reference Norse God Loki and ‘Gods R not happy’ outside the BBC Shetland offices.

A police spokesman said: “On Tuesday, 20 July, police received reports of vandalisms at a number of premises in Lerwick – the town hall, public toilets adjacent to Harrison Square and on Pitt Lane. Enquiries, which are at a very early stage are continuing.”

Officers arrived at the BBC offices at 10am this morning.