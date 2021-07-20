Vandalism found at fourth Lerwick site

The fourth site defaced with the graffiti

A fourth site featuring bizarre graffiti with references to Norse God Loki, has been found.

This time vandals struck on the grounds of Sound Primary School in Oversund Road, defacing part of the playing area.

The discovery comes following three other, but almost identical, incidents reported to police this morning, 20th July, one of which defaced Lerwick town hall.

A sign on the wall of the school had also been daubed with white graffiti lettering in the same style as those discovered this morning.

More graffiti in the same distinct lettering

