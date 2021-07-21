Headlines News

Ten more cases as NHS dispatches ‘warn and inform’ messages

Ryan Taylor
Ten more people have tested positive for Covid-19 – each of them being linked to other cases.

NHS Shetland says the latest cases involve travel south and/or household contact or socialising.

Contacts are being traced.

Interim director of public health Susan Laidlaw said: “We are issuing ‘warn and inform’ messages – which is where we let people know that they have been in a setting where others have tested positive, even if they have not themselves been identified as contacts.

“Those who receive this message do not have to isolate and take a PCR test when contacted, but we do ask them to do lateral flow tests (LFTs), and to be especially vigilant for symptoms.

“If they develop symptoms or have a positive LFT then they must isolate and take a PCR test.”

Once again, the guidance for the best way to stop the spread of the virus is to wear face coverings, wash hands, avoid crowded places and keep distant from others when possible.

Those aged over 18 who have not been invited for their first jab, or had their first dose more than eight weeks ago and have not been invited back, are being asked to contact NHS Shetland.

