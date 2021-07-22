News

Carmichael in call for all agricultural sectors to be represented by commission

A farmer moving sheep between fields at Bannamin beach. Photo: Joe Leask.

A call has been made for all parts of the UK to be represented on the Trade and Agriculture Commission.

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael says all sectors of agriculture, including crofting and hill farming, should also have representation.

The Commission, which is supposed to scrutinise and review all proposed trade deals for their potential impact on agriculture, has yet to be constituted by the government despite a trade deal with Australia already being agreed “in principle”.

Speaking in Parliament, Mr Carmichael said: “Last week we were here talking about fishing. Today it is agriculture, dealing with many of the consequences of the promises that were made to our rural communities prior to our leaving the European Union. We are now seeing some of the disjunction between the rhetoric of the time and the reality of today.”

