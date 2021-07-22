Fenwick names squad for Milne Cup match

Shetland's 2019 senior inter-county squad with the Milne Cup. Photo: Kevin Jones

Shetland manager Neil Fenwick has named his squad for the upcoming inter-county match against Orkney.

Five Ness and five Spurs players have made the 16-man team for next Saturday’s game at Seafield.

The remainder of the squad is made up of players from Thistle, Whalsay, Celtic and Scalloway.

Shetland are the current holders of the Milne Cup, having won the last two inter-county matches, and have not lost on home soil for 40 years.

The squad is as follows: