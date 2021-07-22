News Sport

Fenwick names squad for Milne Cup match

9 hours 35 min ago 0
Shetland's 2019 senior inter-county squad with the Milne Cup. Photo: Kevin Jones

Shetland manager Neil Fenwick has named his squad for the upcoming inter-county match against Orkney.

Five Ness and five Spurs players have made the 16-man team for next Saturday’s game at Seafield.

The remainder of the squad is made up of players from Thistle, Whalsay, Celtic and Scalloway.

Shetland are the current holders of the Milne Cup, having won the last two inter-county matches, and have not lost on home soil for 40 years.

The squad is as follows:

Erik Peterson
Kyle Duncan
Tomas Smith
James Farmer
Robert Smith
Stuart Copland
James Aitken
Harry Thomson
Ronan Grant
Sam Ward
Jack Clubb
John Allan
Calvin Leask
Lewis Harkness
Sam Maver
Paul Molloy
