Headlines News

Changes to self isolation rules aimed at keeping more people at work

Ryan Taylor 2 hours 54 min ago 0
Changes to self isolation rules aimed at keeping more people at work

Changes are being made to self-isolation rules for close contacts of Covid cases.

It is hoped essential staff in crucial roles can return to work to maintain lifeline services and “critical national infrastructure”.

The Scottish government says it will be possible to apply to exempt workers staff shortages are in danger of putting essential services at risk, such as health and social care, transport and the provision of food supplies.

Exemption will only be granted to double-vaccinated staff members who voluntarily agree not to self isolate.

The Scottish government says the employers’ duty of care to all their employees must be respected.

Before a staff member can return to work, they must:

• Be fully vaccinated, having had their second dose at least 14 days before exposure.
• Be asymptomatic, and be in possession of a valid vaccination record.
• Have evidence of a negative PCR test.
• Return a daily negative lateral flow test for up to 10 days after exposure.

They should also comply with any PPE requirements, hand hygiene and other infection control measures, and staff unable to isolate from on-going exposure to a Covid-positive household member will not usually be asked to return to work.

Applications may be made via the Scottish government website.

Exemptions will be made on a temporary basis and last only for as long as there is an immediate risk to business or service continuity.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “We have seen significant staff shortages in a small number of organisations in recent days and we have worked with them to protect services.

“Applications for exemptions are being considered from today and we will consider applications as they come in.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.