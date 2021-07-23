Fishing and Marine News

Concern over plans for Arrow to serve Ullapool to Stornoway route

Ryan Taylor 9 hours 10 min ago 0
Concern over plans for Arrow to serve Ullapool to Stornoway route
The freight boat Arrow berthed at Holmsgarth. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Concerns are being raised over a potential “knock-on impact” on shipping services after a short term charter was agreed for the freight vessel Arrow to provide additional services to the Western Isles.

A plea has been made by Isles MSP Beatrice Wishart amid concern surrounding the announcement by Transport Scotland that the vessel would operate on the Stornoway-Ullapool route operated by CalMac.

Assurances are being sought that sufficient contingency to allow Shetland’s freight needs to be met in the coming months.

Ms Wishart said: “Future freight tonnage capacity needs to be addressed. But the last thing we need now is any concern about short term capacity.

“I hope the Cabinet Secretary can reassure islanders that contingency plans are in place. Our local economies need no further knocks.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.