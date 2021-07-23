Concern over plans for Arrow to serve Ullapool to Stornoway route

The freight boat Arrow berthed at Holmsgarth. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Concerns are being raised over a potential “knock-on impact” on shipping services after a short term charter was agreed for the freight vessel Arrow to provide additional services to the Western Isles.

A plea has been made by Isles MSP Beatrice Wishart amid concern surrounding the announcement by Transport Scotland that the vessel would operate on the Stornoway-Ullapool route operated by CalMac.

Assurances are being sought that sufficient contingency to allow Shetland’s freight needs to be met in the coming months.

Ms Wishart said: “Future freight tonnage capacity needs to be addressed. But the last thing we need now is any concern about short term capacity.

“I hope the Cabinet Secretary can reassure islanders that contingency plans are in place. Our local economies need no further knocks.”