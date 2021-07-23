In today’s (Friday, 23rd July) edition of The Shetland Times:
• EXCLUSIVE Family pay tribute to larger than life mum
• Spray painting graffiti vandals strike at Lerwick sites
• EXCLUSIVE The SIC should take ‘lead role’ in Clickimin Loch action plan
• More than a third of fire service call outs can turn out to be for false alarms
• Number of workers at Viking Energy site expected to reach 300 by the end of the year
• ‘Angels from Shetland’ recall mercy missions to Albania decades after first aid trip
• SPORT – Delight as Bressay parkrun starts again after 16 months
