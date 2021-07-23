News

In today’s (Friday, 23rd July) edition of The Shetland Times:

• EXCLUSIVE Family pay tribute to larger than life mum

• Spray painting graffiti vandals strike at Lerwick sites

• EXCLUSIVE The SIC should take ‘lead role’ in Clickimin Loch action plan

• More than a third of fire service call outs can turn out to be for false alarms

• Number of workers at Viking Energy site expected to reach 300 by the end of the year

• ‘Angels from Shetland’ recall mercy missions to Albania decades after first aid trip

• SPORT – Delight as Bressay parkrun starts again after 16 months

