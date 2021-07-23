News

Isles see another 10 Covid cases

Ryan Taylor
Coronavirus Disease 2019 Graphic. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez)

Shetland has seen another 10 cases of coronavirus, according to the latest figures released by the Scottish government.

It comes as NHS Shetland prepares to offer a limited walk-in service tomorrow.

The service is for anyone who is 18 or over, or due to turn 18 before 31st October.

People should attend if:

• They have not yet had their first dose of vaccine
• They had their first dose of vaccine more than eight weeks ago, and do not have an appointment for their second

Those eligible are invited to attend the Independent Living Centre tomorrow between 2pm and 4.30pm.

No appointment is necessary, although waiting may be required.

Anyone who already has an appointment, for either their first or second dose, should attend at the arranged time.

NHS Shetland says it will continue to proactively try to contact people to ensure they receive their necessary jabs.

It is also planning clinics for the groups of children who are to be offered the vaccine.

