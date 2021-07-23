Police enquiries continue into bizarre spray painting

The town hall has been vandalised

Police enquiries are continuing into a spate of bizarre vandalisms in Lerwick.

It comes after graffiti messages were left on buildings this week, including one on the town hall.

Other messages were daubed at the BBC Radio Shetland offices in Pitt Lane, and on the wall next to the “Welcome to Shetland” sign on the Esplanade.

Sound School and George V playpark were also targeted.

References were made to the Norse God Loki – a devious trickster in Norse mythology.

A police spokeswoman said enquiries remained ongoing and no arrests had been made.