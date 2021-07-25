Bressay croft nominated to represent sustainable agriculture

Garths Croft Bressay is one of eighteen small businesses to be nominated in a national contest to find sustainability heroes.

Food Hero Scot prioritises people and planet at the heart of enterprise.

The competition pays tribute to those in Scotland that prioritise local food production, diversification and sustainable decisions.

Garths Croft Bressay is run by Chris Dyer, focusing on traditional and heritage breeds of sheep, pig and poultry.

“I am delighted and honoured that Garths Croft Bressay has been nominated as part of the Food Hero Scot competition to represent sustainability and diversification in food production alongside engagement in traditional heritage,” said Mr Dyer.

“There are so many excellent hard-working businesses and individuals in Shetland engaged in agricultural production.”

* More coverage on Garths Croft’s nomination will feature in Landwise, out next month.