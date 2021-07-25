News

Cycling event will follow Up-Helly-A’ route

Paul Porter (on left) from Cycling UK with Tyler Sim make their way around the centre of Lerwick on car-free roads on a tandem quad bike. Photo: Kevin Jones

Pedal power is coming to Lerwick – thanks to an initiative that encourages people to get on their bikes.

Charity Cycling Scotland is planning to hold a Pedal Lerwick event next month.

Set over a one way loop on closed roads, the initiative will follow the Up-Helly-A’ procession route.

The King George V Playing Park will host the registration point, and free cycle hire (including adapted bikes for disabled participants) will be offered.

Organiser of Pedal Lerwick Louise Johnson said: “We can’t wait to host our first Pedal for Scotland event in Shetland.

“We have been so restricted in how we can gather in the past year, it will be wonderful to see so many people meet up on their bikes in August.”

