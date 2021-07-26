Headlines News

Court appearance for car crash suspect

Stuart Prestidge 10 hours 2 min ago
Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 31-year-old man appeared in Lerwick Sheriff Court today for a custody hearing following a charge of four counts of road traffic violations.

Scott Anderson entered no plea at today’s, 26th July, hearing, held in private and was fully committed and remanded in custody.

It follows an incident where a car damaged a residential property wall after failing to stop for police.

Anderson was subsequently charged with one count of drink/drug driving, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving without the appropriate licence.

No date has been set for a future appearance.

