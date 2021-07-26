Headlines News

Dozen Covid cases recorded in Shetland

Stuart Prestidge 7 hours 7 min ago
Dozen Covid cases recorded in Shetland
Covid-19

Figures released today for positive, confirmed Covid infections in the isles over the past weekend, show the number has risen by 12.

On Saturday, 24th July, five cases were recorded, followed by three on Sunday and a further four today.

Over the past seven days 37 cases have been confirmed in Shetland according to NHS Scotland figures.

Overall Scotland recorded 1,000 cases over the past three days with no recorded deaths.

Of those infected 475 remain hospitalised.

SHARE POST ON:

About Stuart Prestidge

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Stuart Prestidge

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.