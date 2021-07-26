Dozen Covid cases recorded in Shetland

Covid-19

Figures released today for positive, confirmed Covid infections in the isles over the past weekend, show the number has risen by 12.

On Saturday, 24th July, five cases were recorded, followed by three on Sunday and a further four today.

Over the past seven days 37 cases have been confirmed in Shetland according to NHS Scotland figures.

Overall Scotland recorded 1,000 cases over the past three days with no recorded deaths.

Of those infected 475 remain hospitalised.