Passenger ship has ‘meticulous’ Covid procedures, say LPA

LPA's Pilot boat 'Knab' welcoming cruise ship; Marella Explorer 2

Another week brings another passenger ship to Lerwick harbour, following last week’s visit of the Island Sky.

Today saw the Marella Explorer 2 arrive carrying with it hundreds of tourists.

The vessel, flying a Malta flag, is the newest addition to the Tui fleet and boasts 14 decks, 907 cabins, nine restaurants and a swimming pool.

Although the Marella Explorer 2 has for room for 1,814 passengers, restricted by social distancing protocols the vessel arrived with 800 adult-only guests.

Approximately a third disembarked via tenders to experience Shetland through pre-arranged shore excursions with Marella Cruises.

Lerwick Port Authority’s cruise and marketing manager, Melanie Henderson, said: “Marella Explorer 2 is another excellent example of the lengths cruise line operators are implementing to protect passengers and crew and the communities visited.

“Marella have meticulously planned Covid-19 procedures both onboard and throughout their shore arrangements.

“Great cooperation by islanders is making a major contribution to the success of procedures being implemented onshore to ensure the safe restart.

She added: “We are looking forward to the rest of the visits planned this season and better things to come next year, with increasing input to

the Shetland economy.”

Last week’s visit by Island Sky marked the first visit of a passenger vessel in 17 months and starts a summer season that will extend through October.