Day bookings suspended as Covid hits Fetlar ferry

Stuart Prestidge 5 hours 18 min ago
A positive Covid test by a member of staff operating the Bluemull ferry service has resulted in services being limited for the rest of the week.

The SIC, who operate the interisland service, said in a statement: “There is disruption affecting the Fetlar route at the moment after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19, which has had an impact on crewing levels.

“A single vessel service will operate on Bluemull Sound for the rest of this week (Tues, Weds, Thurs and Fri), running to a Saturday timetable from 0600hrs to 1800hrs.

“Bookings are suspended and crews will put in extra runs where they can when there is a build-up of traffic.  Normal service and bookings will be available each night after 1800hrs.”

