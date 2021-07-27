New inquiry considers airports and impact of Covid-19

Sumburgh Airport Photo: Ronnie Robertson

The Scottish Affairs Committee has today launched a new inquiry considering airports in Scotland.

The focus of the inquiry is around the airports themselves, the impacts of covid-19, the local community and environmental concerns.

Its terms of reference focus on the effect of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as how airports support the job market.

The isles are poised to lose its air traffic controllers due to moves by Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial to centralise services.

In the year of COP26, the committee is also keen to explore the impact environmental policies are having on airports, and in particular what schemes there are to reduce their carbon footprint.

Chairman Pete Wishart said: “Airports in Scotland are a lifeline for many rural communities, and for people travelling to different parts of the UK and further afield.

“In a turbulent 18 months for airports with the covid-19 pandemic, our committee is keen to explore what impact reduced numbers of flights have had on communities, and how this has impacted the local job market.

“In the year of Scotland hosting COP26, and appetite to tackle harmful emissions, we are also seeking evidence on how the carbon footprint of airports can be reduced.”