Headlines News

New inquiry considers airports and impact of Covid-19

Ryan Taylor 1 hour 8 min ago 0
New inquiry considers airports and impact of Covid-19
Sumburgh Airport Photo: Ronnie Robertson

The Scottish Affairs Committee has today launched a new inquiry considering airports in Scotland.

The focus of the inquiry is around the airports themselves, the impacts of covid-19, the local community and environmental concerns.

Its terms of reference focus on the effect of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as how airports support the job market.

The isles are poised to lose its air traffic controllers due to moves by Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial to centralise services.

In the year of COP26, the committee is also keen to explore the impact environmental policies are having on airports, and in particular what schemes there are to reduce their carbon footprint.

Chairman Pete Wishart said: “Airports in Scotland are a lifeline for many rural communities, and for people travelling to different parts of the UK and further afield.

“In a turbulent 18 months for airports with the covid-19 pandemic, our committee is keen to explore what impact reduced numbers of flights have had on communities, and how this has impacted the local job market.

“In the year of Scotland hosting COP26, and appetite to tackle harmful emissions, we are also seeking evidence on how the carbon footprint of airports can be reduced.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.