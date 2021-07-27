NHS Shetland live event

NHS Shetland’s chief executive, Michael Dickson, will be answering your questions during another Facebook live event this week.

Mr Dickson will be chatting to Facebook followers about what to do if someone has a heart attack during the pandemic.

There will also be an update on the isles’ Covid status.

NHS Shetland chief executive Michael Dickson.

Invited guests to the livestream, Aimee Sutherland from A&E and Lizzy Reid from the Scottish Ambulance Service will also be sharing advice.

Anybody can link to the live streamed event via Mr Dickson’s Facebook page and you do not have to friend him as the page is public.

The livestream will take place on Wednesday, 28th July from 7pm.