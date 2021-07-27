News

STV to screen Brynn’s award-winning moment

Ryan Nicolson
Sixteen-year-old fundraiser Brynn Hauxwell won a Pride of Scotland award earlier this month. Photo: Breaking Down Barriers with Brynn

Yell teenager Brynn Hauxwell will be seen on the nation’s screens tonight, picking up his Young Fundraiser of the Year award at the Daily Scotland Pride of Scotland Awards.

The ceremony is being screened at 8pm on STV this evening.

Sixteen-year-old Brynn lifted the award at a ceremony near Edinburgh at the beginning of this month.

And he received a personal message from one of his heroes, Bear Grylls, who said the amount of money Brynn had raised for Ability Shetland was “truly amazing”.

Brynn has raised almost £10,000 for the charity over the last 18 months.

His mother, Kim, told The Shetland Times earlier this month that she was left in tears after an emotional video detailing his achievements was played at the awards ceremony.

“I was just so, so proud,” she said.

“It was so emotional watching going up to get his award with me and his sister, Faith. “It’s just unbelievable how much he has achieved, and how far he has come.”

