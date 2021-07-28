Headlines News

Hial boss issues apology to passengers ahead of air traffic control strike

Ryan Taylor 2 hours 19 min ago 0
Hial boss issues apology to passengers ahead of air traffic control strike
The air traffic control tower at Sumburgh Airport. Photo: Ronnie Robertson

The row over the centralisation of air traffic control will escalate tomorrow (Thursday) when a one day strike will take place.

Prospect members working in ATC for Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) are staging the 24 hour walk-out.

The strike marks an escalation in the industrial dispute which has been ongoing since January.

Prospect say Scottish government ministers have refused to even meet those communities involved to discuss the impact of the decision.

It follows news that Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee has launched a new inquiry considering airports in Scotland.

Union negotiator David Avery said: “Prospect members have been forced into strike action to protect jobs in the communities they serve.

“Hial must halt its plan which will remove high value, skilled jobs from economies that can ill-afford to lose them, having a substantial negative impact on those communities.

“Prospect members are not averse to change but it has to be done in a way that maintains jobs and skills in remote communities.

“The Scottish government also has the power to step in on this debate but has so far refused to even engage with its own elected representatives in the areas affected. If it was serious about standing up for the Highlands and Islands it would intervene.”

HIAL managing director Inglis Lyon.

Hial’s managing director Inglis Lyon said: “We apologise for the inconvenience this day of strike action will cause.

“The disruption will impact our passengers, airline partners and the communities we serve at a crucial time in the recovery from the effects the Covid pandemic.

“It is extremely disappointing that strike action is going ahead despite months of work with Prospect to agree a number of policies to support our colleagues’ transition to our Air Traffic Management programme.

“We are still in talks with the union on a commuting policy and appeal to Prospect to conclude those discussions before considering any further escalation of industrial action.”

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.