Viking apprenticeships offered

Emily van Tonder, School Coordinator from Developing the Young Workforce Shetland and Julie Graham. Viking Energy Windfarm Community Engagement Manager

Four people will be given the opportunity to become Viking Energy apprentices.

Windfarm developer SSE is and turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind are offering the chance to join an apprenticeship scheme.

The successful candidates will learn the skills needed to become wind turbine technicians before getting the opportunity to work at Viking windfarm when it opens in 2024.

The door is being left open to extend the programme, in a move which could allow a greater number of apprentices to learn about renewables.

In August last year, it was confirmed that Vestas would supply the 103 turbines for the 443MW project.

Director of Service in UK and Ireland at Vestas Keith Wallace said: “We’re pleased to be offering this exciting opportunity for some keen and enthusiastic apprentices to join us on the journey to deliver and maintain Shetland and the UK’s clean energy future through wind power.

Viking Energy’s community engagement manager Julie Graham said: “When operational, Viking will make a valuable contribution to providing Shetland, Scotland and the UK with carbon neutral renewable energy.

“Vestas is offering these exciting opportunities for four people to have frontline roles in commissioning and maintaining wind turbines while making their lives in our wonderful Islands.

“We can’t wait to welcome the successful candidates to the Viking Energy Wind Farm family.”