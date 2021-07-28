Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic to be held today

A walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic is taking place today.

NHS Shetland is holding the clinic from 2-7pm today (Wednesday) at the Independent Living Centre in Gremista.

Shetland residents who will be 18 or over by 31st October and have yet to receive their first dose can turn up without an appointment.

People who have had their first dose more than eight weeks ago and are yet to receive an appointment for their second can also turn up without booking.

NHS Shetland urged anyone eligible to show up, while also advising folk they may have to wait or return at a later time, depending on demand.

Those with an appointment for today should still attend at the arranged time.

The health board said the clinics were set to become much less frequent, with fewer folk left to vaccinate. The next planned clinic is in two weeks time.

Meanwhile, the vaccine team is continuing to contact people about their their second dose as well as young people aged 16-17 who are newly eligible, and those who have not been available for previous clinics.

Clinics are planned in August for the groups of children who are to be offered the vaccine.

Anyone who cannot attend the walk-in and would like to make an appointment for a later date is asked to 01595 743319 or email shet.covidvaccinationscheduling@nhs.scot leaving their name, date of birth and the dose required.