Emergency appointments only at Lerwick Health Centre due to staff shortages

Lerwick Health Centre.

NHS Shetland is only accepting emergency appointments at the Lerwick Health Centre today and tomorrow due to staffing shortages.

This follows news that several staff in the health board were having to self-isolate.

Primary care services manager Lisa Watt said staff at the Lerwick practice were dealing with “staffing pressures” this week, and added: “As a result [they] will prioritise emergency appointments on Thursday 29th and Friday 30th July.

“If you need advice please look at the NHS Inform website, which has an excellent self-help guide. Your local pharmacy can also help with minor ailments.

“We apologise for this reduction in service but please be assured that all emergency issues will be prioritised.”