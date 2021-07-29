Headlines News

Ministers under attack over air traffic control strike

The air traffic control tower at Sumburgh Airport. Photo: Ronnie Robertson

The Scottish government is under attack over the strike among air traffic controllers, which is taking place today in protest against centralisation plans.

Isles MSP Beatrice Wishart has voiced her despair at SNP ministers for allowing the long-anticipated walk-out among Prospect Union members to go ahead.

Sumburgh Airport has remained silent today, as has other airports under the Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) umbrella.

Hial is looking to move air traffic control to Inverness – a move which would lead to jobs moving away from local economies.

An independent report carried out for Prospect estimated £18 million would be taken away from island communities if implemented.

Last week Ms Wishart asked Scottish Ministers to think again on the plans. That followed a response Ms Wishart received to a parliamentary question revealing the Scottish government had not discussed the Island Communities Impact Assessment on the Air Traffic Management 2030 Strategy (ATMS).

Ms Wishart said: “It is extremely disappointing that Scottish ministers have ignored the strong feeling of Hial staff.

“This could all have been avoided if the Scottish government hadn’t been so inflexible. Ministers haven’t been serious enough to discuss the plan’s impact on island communities.

“Ministers must stop the current plans now and think again.”

