AC/DC tribute band set to play final Shetland show later this year

Veteran tribute band AB/CD are set to play their final show in Shetland at Mareel later this year.

The AC/DC tribute act will headline the Shetland Arts venue on Monday, 27th December in a farewell concert to the isles.

Shetland Arts said the group were “perennial Shetland favourites”, having sold out the Clickimin in 2002 and 2010.

“They have also performed in other venues around Shetland including Unst, Whalsay, Aith and Yell.

“The band called it a day in 2012, however they have decided to come back for literally a handful of shows including this one in Mareel.”

Shetland Arts said it was selling tickets for the event on the assumption that physical distancing would not be required at the time.