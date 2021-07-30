Four new Covid cases recorded

NHS Shetland has recorded a further four Covid cases today (Friday, 30th July).

Two of those cases are not currently in Shetland.

Today’s cases takes Shetland’s total for the previous seven days to 23 cases, the health board said.

Interim public health director Susan Laidlaw said they were continuing to see “a steady flow of new positive Covid cases”.

“Most of these have been contact traced, developed mild symptoms and requested a PCR test or, there is a link with travel south,” Dr Laidlaw said.

“Importantly, our vaccination uptake currently stands at 93.9% for the first dose and 89.2% for the second dose (for over 18s).”