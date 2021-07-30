News

Four new Covid cases recorded

1 hour 58 min ago 0
Four new Covid cases recorded

NHS Shetland has recorded a further four Covid cases today (Friday, 30th July).

Two of those cases are not currently in Shetland.

Today’s cases takes Shetland’s total for the previous seven days to 23 cases, the health board said.

Interim public health director Susan Laidlaw said they were continuing to see “a steady flow of new positive Covid cases”.

“Most of these have been contact traced, developed mild symptoms and requested a PCR test or, there is a link with travel south,” Dr Laidlaw said.

“Importantly, our vaccination uptake currently stands at 93.9% for the first dose and 89.2% for the second dose (for over 18s).”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

One new Covid case
News

One new Covid case

Only one new Covid case has been recorded today (Wednesday, 28th July). NHS Shetland reported staff shortages at the Gilbert Bain Hospital due to isolation…

July 28, 2021 | 3.49pm
0
READ FULL STORY
logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.