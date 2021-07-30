In today’s (Friday, 30th July) edition of The Shetland Times:
- EXCLUSIVE: Assaults on police rise: Seventeen assaults were recorded against on-duty police officers last year – more than five times the number from the previous year.
- EXCLUSIVE: Action call on freight: Seafood Shetland chief executive Ruth Henderson has warned urgent action is needed to free up capacity in the freight sector. The cargo vessel MV Arrow broke down, and is now in dry dock.
- Air traffic controllers walk out at Sumburgh: “>Air traffic controllers walked out at Sumburgh Airport yesterday, bringing flights to a stand-still. Members of the Prospect Union working for Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) staged a one-day strike in protest over controversial centralisation plans.
- Merger is a ‘milestone’: The NAFC Marine Centre will become part of the Shetland UHI on Sunday – marking a milestone in the long-awaited college merger. The Scalloway centre has served the fishing, aquaculture and maritime industries for three decades.
- SPORT: Parish Cup Final set up: There were goals aplenty in the two Parish Cup semi-finals last weekend as Whalsay set up a final with Cunningsburgh next month. Eight goals were scored in each of the ties as both teams romped into the last two.
- ‘Attacking squad’ for inter-county clash: Shetland manager Neil Fenwick says there is pressure on both sides going into tomorrow’s inter-county clash with Orkney.