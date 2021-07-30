News

NAFC to join Shetland UHI in step forward for proposed merger

Photo: Kenneth Shearer

The long-proposed college merger between Shetland College, Train Shetland and the NAFC Marine Centre is set to take a crucial step towards completion on Sunday.

The NAFC Marine Centre will formally become part of Shetland UHI on 1st August after 30 years of serving Shetland’s fishing, aquaculture and maritime industries.

The move marks one of the final stages of the merger to create a new college for Shetland.

NAFC’s last principal Willie Shannon paid tribute to all of its staff and trustees as work to bring the institutions together reaches an end.

“As we move onto a new chapter in the history of this wonderful institution, I want to take the opportunity to thank all staff and trustees, past and present, for their outstanding contributions over the years,” he said.

“The NAFC has delivered, and under the new arrangements will continue to deliver vocational training from school age through to degree qualification, plus research at doctoral level, all applied and connected to the marine environment.

“This is fitting in Shetland where the marine economy underpins and is the biggest contributor to the local economy.”

