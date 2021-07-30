Popular training barque Statsraad Lehmkuhl to visit Lerwick
The popular training barque Statsraad Lehmkuhl is due to sail into Lerwick later today (Friday, 30th July).
The sail training vessel is a regular visitor to the isles, particularly during the Shetland Folk Festival.
She often plays host to onboard concerts during the annual event.
The impressive three-masted barque has travelled across from Askvoll in Norway.
Jan Harald Fredheim
This time all of Norway is «onboard», as this time they are broadcasting the voyage, minute by minute on Norwegian television! People should wave as the ship travel down your east coast towards Lerwick!
Morten Richardsen
Hope you can watch the voyage here? : https://tv.nrk.no/direkte/nrk2