News

Prince Charles officially opens Lerwick fish market

2 hours 21 min ago 0
Prince Charles officially opens Lerwick fish market
Prince Charles talking to Lerwick Port Authority chief executive Calum Grains. Photo: Jackie Darbyshire.

Prince Charles has visited Shetland today to officially open the Lerwick fish market.

In a joint plaque unveiling, The Duke of Rothesay also marked the opening of the new fish market in Scalloway.

Both have been operational since mid-2020, when planned openings were postponed due to Covid restrictions.

At the Lerwick fish market Prince Charles observed fish landings, toured the facilities and visited the auction hall, meeting fishing industry representatives during the walk-around.

Lerwick Port Authority chairman George Anderson said it was “a great honour” to host The Duke this morning.

“The visit coincides with the anniversary of the first landings and marks what has been a successful, if challenging, first year due to Covid.

“The construction of the Lerwick fish market was the climax of a lengthy, coordinated programme of projects, involving dredging and building quays, designed to future-proof the market’s role in helping to sustain and develop the fishing industry’s contribution to the Shetland economy.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.