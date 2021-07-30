Prince Charles officially opens Lerwick fish market

Prince Charles talking to Lerwick Port Authority chief executive Calum Grains. Photo: Jackie Darbyshire.

Prince Charles has visited Shetland today to officially open the Lerwick fish market.

In a joint plaque unveiling, The Duke of Rothesay also marked the opening of the new fish market in Scalloway.

Both have been operational since mid-2020, when planned openings were postponed due to Covid restrictions.

At the Lerwick fish market Prince Charles observed fish landings, toured the facilities and visited the auction hall, meeting fishing industry representatives during the walk-around.

Lerwick Port Authority chairman George Anderson said it was “a great honour” to host The Duke this morning.

“The visit coincides with the anniversary of the first landings and marks what has been a successful, if challenging, first year due to Covid.

“The construction of the Lerwick fish market was the climax of a lengthy, coordinated programme of projects, involving dredging and building quays, designed to future-proof the market’s role in helping to sustain and develop the fishing industry’s contribution to the Shetland economy.”