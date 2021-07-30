Duke of Rothesay visits Shetland

The Duke of Rothesay outside Lerwick Fish Market

The Duke of Rothesay visited Shetland today (Friday) – some two years later than he originally intended.

Prince Charles’s 2019 visit was postponed when his plane broke down and the pandemic meant he couldn’t visit last year.

During his visit, he carried out four engagements.

He unveiled plaques at Lerwick Fish Market to officially open both the Lerwick and Scalloway markets, and visited Lerwick Town Hall, the NAFC Marine Centre in Scalloway and Uradale Sheep Farm.

Speaking outside Lerwick Fish Market, he said: “Now at last I’ve been able to join you despite other challenges like the weather and goodness knows what else.

“All I can tell you is it used to be much easier to come here in the old Royal yacht Britannia. If you arrive by sea there isn’t so much of a problem.”

Outside the NAFC Marine Centre, a small group of onlookers waving the Union Jack had gathered to watch the Duke of Rothesay’s arrival.

“You’re brave!” he called over to them.

Inside the college, he spoke to staff and students, one of whom showed him the navigation bridge simulator.

Outside, he spoke to Aith RNLI volunteers Robbie Abernethy and John Robertson.

Coxswain Mr Robertson said: “You never know how often you’re going to meet royalty so it was pretty cool.”

