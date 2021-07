Orkney celebrate with the Milne Cup. Photo: Brian Gray

Orkney have won an inter-county in Shetland for the first time since 1981 after a 2-1 win in extra-time.

The reds came from a goal down to win the match with a well taken strike at the start of the second half of extra-time.

It was a major disappointment for Shetland, who had led through a Lewis Harkness goal.